EUR/USD (6E), futures market

Tuesday forecast, March 3

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1.1183, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1250.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1101, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1045.

EUR/USD, spot market

Tuesday forecast, March 3

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1.1170, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1238.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1187, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1022.

EUR/USD, spot market

Weekly forecast, March 2 - 7

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.0940, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1087 and 1.1170

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.0940, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0829.

