|
|
Elliott Wave View: Further Downside in USDCHF
Monday, March 02, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
USDCHF shows an incomplete sequence from April 2019 peak favoring further downside and rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing. In the short term chart below, the bounce to 0.985 ended wave B and pair has resumed lower in wave C. The internal subdivision of wave C is unfolding as a5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure.Down from 0.985, wave (i) ended at 0.9726 and bounce in wave (ii) ended at 0.9778. Pair then resumed lower again in wave (iii) towards 0.9606, wave (iv) bounce ended at 0.969, and finally wave (v) ended at 0.954. The 5 waves move lower ended wave ((i)) of C in higher degree.
Pair is now expected to correct cycle from February 20, 2020 high within wave ((ii)) before the decline resumes. We do not like buying the proposed rally. Expect bounce to fail in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing and pair to extend lower. As far as pivot at 0.984 high remains intact in the rally, we should see further downside in the pair. Potential minimum target to the downside is 100% Fibonacci extension from April 2019 high which comes at 0.935 0.948 area.
USDCHF 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: Further Downside in USDCHF - Monday, March 02, 2020
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ BYND) Starting an Impulsive Cycle - Friday, February 28, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: S&P Futures ($ES_F) Downside Target - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
- Elliott Wave View : GDX Looking to Extend Higher - Tuesday, February 25, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Nikkei (NKD_F) Reaching Support Area - Monday, February 24, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.