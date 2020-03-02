The Nasdaq100 (NQ) surged a massive near 5% (on the spot index) yesterday, reclaiming the 38.2% Fib retrace of the late February slide. Significantly, although odds are fairly high for NQ to reclaim the 50% Fib retrace of the late February fall and the psychologically key 9k whole figure level by the end of the week, any more aggressive rally extension to the 61.8% Fib is likely to cap this week's gains. NQ's rally Friday began off the May, July and September 2019 highs, and gathered steam with NQ refusing to fall to the key 8k level. Longer term bears will likely see a lower March high versus the February high, but will need a lower March low versus the February low to maintain bearish momentum. Except for the weekly MACD which is negatively crossing, the weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish or rallying. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for early next week. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...

Nasdaq100 (NQ) Weekly/Daily/4hr

