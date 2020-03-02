Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

Below are the afternoon comments from my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite. The information below was sent to my subscribers, brokerage clients and to those that recently bought my book, Haunted By Markets. Hope you find something of interest.

financial markets

"Intra-day today, the Dow has moved more than 2000, yes, 2000 points. Right now, the Dow is 752 higher with bond futures up 23 points. Stocks and bonds act well. However, if bonds touch unchanged to lower it will be a downside key reversal. And my work is on the cusp of flashing a sell signal. On the cusp.

In the next few minutes if bonds flash a sell signal I will suggest shorts be placed ASAP. I am already short with a hole drilled in me but like a month to a flame wish to add to existing positions. Stay tuned!

And a few minutes after my 2nd broadcast I sent to my subscribers, my brokerage clients and to those that recently purchased my book, Haunted By Markets the following Special Email Alert. Note the time sent.

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

As a new trading suggestion: sell (1) June T-bond at the market. The last is 170.25, up 17 points. Use a 171.25 stop, intra-day on this new suggestion. Once filled, I will be short (2) June T-bonds.

I already suggested shorting T-bonds last Thursday and that trade is doing poorly. Suggesting another trade may be equally bad. But with the dollar sharply lower and strength with virtually all markets, it would not take much in my view to send bond prices to sharp losses. After all, the job force is the biggest in 50 years and interest rates at record low levels.

I would not be long either stocks or bonds. At current levels, being short bonds appears to have far less risk than being short stocks. Also keep in mind that bond futures have closed higher 13 days in a row with a gain of $11,000 per contract. By any measure, bonds are more than rip for a hard break.

The time now is 2:25 p.m. Chicago

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. And always remember, there is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The fill I am using for selling short June T-bonds as suggested in my Special Email Alert is 170.26. The last trade but not settlement is 169.28. Settlement will likely be 171.03. Basically, bond futures posted a big time downside key reversal. I would not be long bonds. And I would not be long stocks.

The time now is 3:09 p.m. Chicago

