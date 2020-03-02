Still skeptical of this rally in equities. A re-test of the lows will usually present a better opportunity for "long" positioning. As a matter of fact, I'll likely hit the "Sell" button from the top of the ranges provided to you each morning. Within the context of our model, we're now bearish trend in the broader stock indices, coupled with a world wide deceleration of Growth and Inflation expectataions. When the top of the range registers, we'll be looking to set up our "Short" positions again. We'll gladly take what the market gives us. Have a great evening, we'll get out some refreshed data in the morning -JC

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.