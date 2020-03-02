|
***Market Insights - Bonds Bleed off the Highs, Stocks Firm into the Closing Bell
Monday, March 02, 2020
by John Caruso of RJO Futures
|
Still skeptical of this rally in equities. A re-test of the lows will usually present a better opportunity for "long" positioning. As a matter of fact, I'll likely hit the "Sell" button from the top of the ranges provided to you each morning. Within the context of our model, we're now bearish trend in the broader stock indices, coupled with a world wide deceleration of Growth and Inflation expectataions. When the top of the range registers, we'll be looking to set up our "Short" positions again. We'll gladly take what the market gives us. Have a great evening, we'll get out some refreshed data in the morning -JC
Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.
John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital. In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.
John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs. John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics. His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.