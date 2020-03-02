Stocks and oil were crashing and the price of gold was rallying last week. The financial markets went full risk-off following corona virus scare. This week we will have some quite important releases including Fridays U.S. monthly jobs report, but will the economic data move markets more than virus news? Lets take a look at the details.

The week behind

Last weeks economic data releases have been overshadowed by the ongoing corona virus crisis. The gold price rallied and the stock market basically crashed. And series of economic data releases in the U.S. didnt help much. Tuesdays CB Consumer Confidence was slightly worse than expected, However, in the following days the data releases were actually better than expected or in line with expectations. Overall, financial markets went full risk-off last week and the most important news was about COVID-19 virus and its potential global impact.

The week ahead

What about the coming week? The financial markets will await Fridays U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls number release. It is supposed to be the most important economic data release of the week. Then there will be ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI numbers releases on Monday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, we will also get the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change. The currency traders will await this weeks economic data releases from Australia and Canada. Last but not least, the coming week will be very important for the oil market. Lets take a look at key highlights:

Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls along with Unemployment Rate will be the most important economic data releases this week.

On Monday we will get the ISM Manufacturing PMI and on Wednesday the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will be released.

Wednesday's ADP Non-Farm Employment Change number will be the first look at U.S. jobs market condition in February, before the mentioned Friday's monthly jobs data release.

This week we will also have some quite important economic data releases from Australia and Canada .

Oil traders will surely await Thursday's-Friday's OPEC Meetings .

Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks

Monday, March 2

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI

Tuesday, March 3

8:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI

Wednesday, March 4

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Friday, March 6

8:30 a.m. U.S. -Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings m/m

Crude Oil

Monday, March 2

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI

Tuesday, March 3

4:30 p.m. U.S. - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock

8:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI

Wednesday, March 4

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

10:30 a.m. U.S. - Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, March 5

All Day -OPEC Meetings

Friday, March 6

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate,Average Hourly Earnings m/m

All Day -OPEC-JMMC Meetings

Stock Markets

Monday, March 2

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI

Tuesday, March 3

8:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI

Wednesday, March 4

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Friday, March 6

8:30 a.m. U.S. -Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate,Average Hourly Earnings m/m

EUR/USD

Monday, March 2

3:55 a.m. Eurozone - German Final Manufacturing PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI

Tuesday, March 3

5:00 a.m. Eurozone - CPI Flash Estimate y/y

Wednesday, March 4

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

1:30 p.m. Eurozone - German Buba President Weidmann Speech

Friday, March 6

8:30 a.m. U.S. -Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate,Average Hourly Earnings m/m

USD/JPY

Friday, March 6

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings m/m

GBP/USD

Monday, March 2

4:30 a.m. U.K. - Final Manufacturing PMI

Wednesday, March 4

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

Thursday, March 5

12:00 p.m. U.K. - BOE Governor Carney Speech

Friday, March 6

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings m/m

USD/CAD

Monday, March 2

9:30 a.m. Canada - Manufacturing PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI

Tuesday, March 3

8:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI

Wednesday, March 4

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

10:00 a.m. Canada - Overnight Rate,BOC Rate Statement

2:00 p.m. U.S. - Beige Book

Thursday, March 5

12:45 p.m. Canada - BOC Governor Poloz Speech

Friday, March 6

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate,Average Hourly Earnings m/m

8:30 a.m. Canada - Employment Change,Unemployment Rate,Trade Balance

10:00 a.m. Canada - Ivey PMI

AUD/USD

Monday, March 2

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI

7:30 p.m. Australia - Building Approvals m/m, Current Account

10:30 p.m. Australia -Cash Rate,RBA Rate Statement

Tuesday, March 3

7:30 p.m. Australia - GDP q/q

8:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI

Wednesday, March 4

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Thursday, March 5

7:30 p.m. Australia - Retail Sales m/m

Friday, March 6

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings m/m

