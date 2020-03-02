Markets want rate cuts now



ANALYSIS USDCAD Global bond markets want central banks to cut interest rates now. This is the overarching theme to start the week as traders fret about Chinas horrible February PMI numbers and the anticipated spread of the coronavirus into the United States. The Fed funds futures curve is now expecting the Fed to capitulate and cut rates by a whopping 75bp when they meet next on March 18. This weeks Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Canada policy meetings now each have at least 25bp of rate cuts baked into them. The Bank of England is now expected to cut rates 25bp when it meets next on March 26th. Even the ECB is feeling the pressure to cut rates if you can believe that, with the 5y5y inflation swap trading at new record low of 1.1044% and with EONIA curve showing 10bp of additional easing to come on the March 12th meeting date.



The plunge in global interest rates has been so intense over the last three trading sessions that rumors are now flying around that global central banks will coordinate an emergency, inter-meeting, rate cut...perhaps on Wednesday morning ET (based on the timing of big coordinated actions taken in December 2007, October 2008 and November 2011). All three occurred on a Wednesday morning about an hour before the US stock market opened.



We think the anticipation of a global monetary policy bazooka being unleashed this week is the reason why broad risk sentiment has recovered off its lows from the Asian trading session last night, but we cant say the momentum has swung meaningfully higherweve just stopped going down for the moment. FX markets are taking US rate cuts very seriously today this morning and we see this in form of broad USD selling (after Fridays risk-off driven broad USD buying). USDCAD, in particular, has retreated from trend-line extension resistance in the 1.3460s (hit on Friday) and is now bouncing off chart support in the 1.3320-40s (last Wednesdays range).



This week will be an eventful one because for starters weve never seen central banks in modern times go against rate cuts that have been fully priced into their respective bond markets. This means the Bank of Canada will cut by 25bp on Wednesday. Well also have a barrage of important North American economic data points to digest as well (see below), plus the OPEC meeting on Friday (where theres a possibility that the existing production cuts could been deepened by 600k to 1mln bpd). What is more, well likely get more US-focused coronavirus angst because it appears US health authorities are not conducting anywhere near of the number of tests when comparted to what were seeing in Europe and Asia.



The coronavirus case count is now quickly approaching 100k worldwide (80,026 in China). South Korea has 4,335 cases and 26 deaths. Italy has 1,696 cases and 34 deaths. Iran has 1,501 cases and 66 deaths. Seehere, from BNO News, for the latest statistics from China and the rest of the world.



Monday: US ISM (February) 50.5 expected

Wednesday: Final US Services PMI (February), US Non-Manufacturing ISM (February), Bank of Canada Rate Decision

Thursday: US Factory Orders (January)

Friday: OPEC meeting, US & Canadian employment reports (February) USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY APR CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar surged higher to chart resistance in the 1.1150s overnight as global bond markets now demand immediate rate cuts from the Fed. Fridays intra-day hesitation at the 1.1000 level proved short lived after the market closed NY trade firmly above it, and with that traders had another positive technical development to latch on to at the start of Asian trade last night. Weve rallied over 250pts now however since EURUSD ended its downtrend with a break above the 1.0880-1.0900s last week, and we feel as if the market has now probably flushed out all the new fund shorts that entered during the first three weeks of February (Fridays COT report showed the fund net short EURUSD positioning extending to a new 3-year high as of February 25th). With that, we think the market could be rip for a short term pullback, the result of which would create a new trading range nowalbeit higher now...lets call it 1.1000-1.1160.



The final Manufacturing February PMIs for Germany and the Eurozone were reported this morning slightly higher than their flash estimates (48.0 vs 47.8 and 49.2 vs 49.1 respectively). This weeks European calendar features the German Retail Sales report for January on Wednesday, followed by the final Services February PMIs for Germany and the Eurozone. Fridays session will bring the release of Germanys Industrial Orders data for January. EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY APRIL GOLD DAILY GBPUSD The bears are in control of sterling to start the week as traders continue to angst over upcoming UK/EU trade talks. Moreherefrom the BBC. We think Fridays very poor NY close below the 1.2900 handle is adding to the markets woes here as the negative technical development now exposes chart support levels from late last year (1.26-1.27). We think traders are also watching the OIS market and how it has quickly priced in a BOE rate cut for March 26th. The leveraged fund net long position in GBPUSD remained largely unchanged during the week ending February 25; a development that we think doesnt help the market here as these positions are now surely losing money. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar is bouncing this morning as the markets now speculate about a globally synchronized series of rate cuts. The first one is expected from the Bank of Australia tonight at 10:30pmET, with traders expecting a 100% chance of a 25bp reduction in the cash rate to 0.50%. This should be bearish news for the Aussie, but because were seeing rate cut expectations explode even more for the Fed today, we think this the reason AUDUSD is staging a mild recovery. While we believe the trend for AUDUSD is still down, we think a NY close above back above the 0.6550-60s could invite some short covering. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen imploded on Friday as global equities and US yields plunged further. Friday afternoons statement from Jerome Powell did little to comfort markets in our opinion, and while the Bank of Japan attempted something similar overnight wed argue this is not working either. Markets want rate cuts now and were at an incredible juncture where well soon see if central banks conform to the tradition of doing whatever their money markets want them to do. We wouldnt be surprised if traders try to re-test the Asia session lows at 107.00 one more time. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY

Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan?Contact usor call EBC's trading desk directly at1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Markets want rate cuts now

Plunge in US yields leads to rampant Fed rate cut speculation

Global markets trying to shrug off virus fears again

Risk sentiment up mildly after yesterday's pandemic fear driven moves

Italy, South Korea and Iran in panic mode as number of coronavirus infections explode higher.

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17