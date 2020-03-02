ONE44 Analytics, Euro bottom update



ONE44 Analytics This is an update for a article posted on 2/23/2020 The Euro is now just shy of the first target of 1.1225 after holding 78.6% of the 2016 low and the 2018 high at 1.0838. This area will tell us if a longer term low is in. It also has the 1.1175 major Gann square and the 200 day average at 1.1115. Hitting 1.1225, or getting above it and then closing back below the 200 day should send them back to test the lows. A solid close above 1.1225 should mean the low is in for now and the next target is 1.1470.



About the author An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to

www.one44analytics.com