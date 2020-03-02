rounded corner
ONE44 Analytics, Euro bottom update
Monday, March 02, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

ONE44 Analytics

This is an update for a article posted on 2/23/2020

The Euro is now just shy of the first target of 1.1225 after holding 78.6% of the 2016 low and the 2018 high at 1.0838. This area will tell us if a longer term low is in. It also has the 1.1175 major Gann square and the 200 day average at 1.1115. Hitting 1.1225, or getting above it and then closing back below the 200 day should send them back to test the lows. A solid close above 1.1225 should mean the low is in for now and the next target is 1.1470.

Euro Daily



