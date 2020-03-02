|
|
Cattle Sharply Higher Breaks 7 Day Losing Streak
Monday, March 02, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract is sharply higher this Monday afternoon in Chicago up 232 points or 2.18% at 109.90 breaking a 7 day winning streak as many commodity sectors are higher in today's trade due to oversold conditions.
The volatility at the present time is very high as last week we dropped over 1000 points and I don't think that situation is going to change anytime soon as we have also experienced a 1000 point trading range in the Dow Jones Industrial Average today which is remarkable as that is also influencing cattle and all commodity markets at this time.
I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level if you took that trade the stop loss now stands at 121.10, however it will start to improve on a daily basis therefor the monetary risk will be reduced significantly. Cattle prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend remains weak and I still believe prices could trade as low as 100 in the coming weeks ahead as demand is weakening because of the Coronavirus.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
