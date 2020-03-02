Stock Index Futures Recover



March 2, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES Stock index futures are higher, after sharply lower prices in the overnight trade. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned the coronavirus outbreak is pushing the world economy into a severe downturn. The global economy is likely to grow only 2.4% this year, which is down from a forecast of 2.9% in November, according to the OECD. However, the OECD projected the global economy could recover to 3.3% growth in 2021, assuming the epidemic peaked in China in the first quarter and other outbreaks proved to be contained. However, if the coronavirus spreads throughout North America, Asia and Europe, global growth could decline to as low as 1.5% this year. President Trump will meet with pharmaceutical companies today to discuss progress being made in finding a treatment for the coronavirus. The 8:45 central time PMI manufacturing index is expected to be 50.8. There are two 9:00 reports. The February Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index is anticipated to be 50.4 and the January construction spending report is estimate to show a 0.6% increase. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar is lower after Fed Chairman Powells comments on Friday hinted that the Federal Reserve will deliver an interest rate cut at its March 17-18 meeting. The Federal Reserve is among the G-10 central banks with the relatively highest interest rates. That allows the central bank of the U.S. more room to reduce rates, which is undermining the U.S. dollar. While the Fed could cut the fed funds rate by 75 to 100 basis points this year, a 15 basis point reduction in interest rates is priced in by the end of 2020 by the European Central Bank. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said the euro zone and Japan could enter a recession, if the coronavirus outbreak becomes more severe. The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are higher due to rising prices for crude oil. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are higher, as it becomes more apparent that central banks around the world will be lowering interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury notes and the 30-year Treasury bonds declined to new record lows amid worries that the COVID-19 epidemic will slow global economic activity. Yields fell across Europe and in Japan, after Japanese and U.K. central banks followed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in attempting to reassure markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia could become the first central bank to respond to the crisis, if it cuts interest rates at its meeting tomorrow. Financial futures markets are now predicting there is virtually a 100% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 50 basis at its March 17-18, 2020 policy meeting. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 2885.00 Resistance 3023.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.200 Resistance 98.120 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.10400 Resistance 1.11820 March 20Japanese Yen Support .92100 Resistance .93440 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .74340 Resistance .75200 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6490 Resistance .6580 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 170^20 Resistance 173^16 April 20Gold Support 1573.0 Resistance 1618.0 April 20 Crude Oil Support 43.25 Resistance 47.15 May 20Copper Support 2.5000 Resistance 2.6050 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . It is fast, saves on postage and its green.

Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by Archer Daniels Midland Company. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.



Recent articles from this author Stock Index Futures Recover

Central Banks Will Aggressively Ease Credit Conditions

Coronavirus Influence Dominates all Markets

Stock Index Futures Partially Recover

Stock Index Futures Partially Recover

About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.