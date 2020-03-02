B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS

Our Trade Alerts program gained 5.4% in February, 4.6% in January and is up 10% in 2020.

Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info.

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (March)

Last weeks close: Settled at 2951, down 6.00 on Friday and down 388.25 on the week

Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks are ricocheting around, and volatility is showing no sign of slowing. After losing as much as 14.5% in a single week, this type of movement is to be expected; uncertainty is rampant, and markets hate uncertainty. Overnight, the S&P completed a 4.5% range in the first 10 hours of trade. Fridays 4% rip in the final 30 minutes quickly disappeared on the open last night after Chinas PMIs over the weekend contracted at the worst pace on record and the first Covid-19 death in the U.S was reported. So, what now?

Chinas hard data was expected to be poor to breathtakingly poor, but this did top even the worst expectations; Manufacturing PMI at 35.7 and Non-Manufacturing PMI at 29.6. The private Caixin HSBC survey was less-worse at 40.3. Coronavirus/Covid-19 has been in the news for more than a month and a half now and even the most mediocre forecasters expected the panic to hit in waves because the incubation period is up to three to four weeks. This means that even after the outbreak was widely known, those who had been in contact with someone over recent days and weeks may not have experienced symptoms until mid-February. This narrative has played out perfectly. So why the panic last week? First, although we were not negative the market broadly, we were bearish the Russell 2000 and recommended short exposure on that index for the better half of February. Along the way, we noted the inversion between the yield of the 3-month Bill and 10-year Note. This became decisive the week before last, right as the 30-year Bond shattered below 2.0%, a massive psychological benchmark. It was no coincidence that on Friday February 21st U.S Services PMI dropped a bomb on the tape and exuded the first real warning sign through hard data; the S&P lost nearly 1% and the rest is history.

The global impact to the Covid-19 outbreak is still very uncertain and that is why once the data knocked the market off its one-way bullish tick of over-exuberance, traders and investors alike panicked. The panic brought a very healthy cleansing.

Bill Baruch joined CNBCs Trading Nation on Friday to discuss what he likes in the Dow.

Also, what the yield curve and potential Fed action mean for bank stocks.

This brings us to the Fed, there is now a 100% probability, yes 100%, that the Federal Reserve cuts rates by not 25 basis points but 50 basis points at their March 18th meeting. Furthermore, there is a 75% probability they cut another 25 basis points by April 29th. With such certainty priced in, it becomes more and more likely they could act if data this week is as bad as, or worse than, that Services PMI read almost two weeks ago. Coming up at 9:00 am CT is February ISM Manufacturing, expected 50.5. Remember, although Manufacturing PMI (a separate survey) missed expectations it did not cross into contraction; the final February read is due out at 8:45 and expected at 50.8. If this number comes in much worse than expected, we could see the Federal Reserve step in as promised by Fed Chair Powell on Friday shortly before the market ramped-up into the close. If this number comes in better than expected we forecast panic buying.