We signaled "Buy Apr Gold on Friday at the low end of our range, we'll cover that this morning for a nice gain.
***Trade Signal; Sell/Cover Apr Gold @ 1599.00 +$1400 per contract
Gold is signaling another "Lower Low" within our range system and the Dollar is immediate term oversold/bullish trend. Take the money!
Actionable Ranges -
|Market
|Trend
|Range Low
|Range High
|SP500
|Bearish
|2832
|3192
|Nasdaq 100
|Bearish
|8139
|8928
|Russell 2000
|Bearish
|1456
|1579
|10yr Yield
|Bearish
|1.03%
|1.27%
|VIX
|Bullish
|12.01
|15.95
|Oil
|Bearish
|60.16
|64.94
|Gold
|Bullish
|1566
|1649
|USD (Cash)
|Bullish
|97.54
|98.78
|EUR/USD
|Bearish
|109
|112
|USD/JPY
|Neutral
|107.48
|111.06
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.