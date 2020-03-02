***Market Insights - Covering Long Gold from Friday



Are things getting hard for you? Join the club. Any fool can trade a bull market - it's true. But when Vol snaps and you're staring at >40 VIX, make sure you've got a good risk manager, or risk management system in place. Check out our market insight/trade signals by signing up below. We signaled "Buy Apr Gold on Friday at the low end of our range, we'll cover that this morning for a nice gain. ***Trade Signal; Sell/Cover Apr Gold @ 1599.00 +$1400 per contract Gold is signaling another "Lower Low" within our range system and the Dollar is immediate term oversold/bullish trend. Take the money! Actionable Ranges - Market Trend Range Low Range High SP500 Bearish 2832 3192 Nasdaq 100 Bearish 8139 8928 Russell 2000 Bearish 1456 1579 10yr Yield Bearish 1.03% 1.27% VIX Bullish 12.01 15.95 Oil Bearish 60.16 64.94 Gold Bullish 1566 1649 USD (Cash) Bullish 97.54 98.78 EUR/USD Bearish 109 112 USD/JPY Neutral 107.48 111.06 Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below: https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/trading-coach-insights/?cid=70144000001J1zYAAS Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.



About the author John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital. In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011. John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs. John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics. His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations. Contact Info: John Caruso Senior Market Strategist jcaruso@rjofutures.com 312-373-5286 Twitter: @JCarusoRJO