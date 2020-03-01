Soybean (ZS) is bouncing to start the week as risk on markets rally from short-term oversold conditions. Significantly, ZS is on the brink of retesting the psychologically key 900 whole figure level after rebounding from just below the January low. If ZS decisively breaks descending wedge resistance (on the daily chart) this week, odds will be high for the January and February bottom to hold going into the March 10th WASDE. Except for the weekly MACD which still slopes down, the weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish or rallying. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and am targeting the red zone for Friday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)....

Soybean (ZS) Weekly/Daily/4hr

