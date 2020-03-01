Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Markets suffer worst week since financial crisis



Markets suffer worst week since financial crisis Its March market watchers! And what an end to February it was. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 dropped 12 and 11 percent, respectively this week, capping the worst week since the financial crisis. On Thursday alone, the Dow that consists of 30 stocks, suffered the biggest one-day point drop in history. The catalyst as we know all too well at this point is the coronavirus. The flu-like respiratory virus continues to spread outside of China that is starting to cause a state of panic. The additional cases this week in the U.S., bringing the total number of cases to over 70, has refreshed global growth and corporate performance concerns that could become more widespread. Accelerating cases in South Korea, now above 2,300, and Italy, above 600, in the past couple weeks and tightening travel restrictions brings global cases to over 85,000 in more than 60 countries that now includes South America and Africa and nearly 3,000 deaths. However, nearly 40,000 people have also recovered and as temperatures climb this spring, the survivability of the virus is thought to diminish although this is not a certainty yet. While many of us believe such a drastic sell off is overdone, especially in the ag commodities given we all still have to eat, the statement by the World Heath Organization this Friday that the rest of the world is at a very high risk of coronavirus, upgraded from high, didnt help ease investor concerns. I was encouraged by equities coming up off the days lows and wheat and some corn contract months closing positive on Friday. Comments Friday from Fed Chairman Powell, whom I met this week in DC as part of my Federal Reserve Board appointment, eased some pressure that the Fed would remain ready to help protect the economy after a tough week in markets. Specifically, the leader of the Fed said we will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy. July Kansas City wheat closed above $4.60 after hitting a low of $4.46 . Export sales of wheat, corn and beans were all lower than expected except a 6-year sale of sorghum to China/unknown. After the recent USDA forecasts for higher corn acres this year has added to price pressure, the December new crop corn contract finished the week under $3.80, with managed fund traders increasing net shorts. The crop insurance guarantee isnt going to help much either as it is at the lowest level since 2016. Corn planting has started in Texas and we will be watching as to how the weather cooperates as corn planting proceeds north. Friday was First Notice Day for March grain futures, which means May becomes the front month and your local basis bids will be updated to reflect the March-May spread of around 8 cents. November new crop soybeans settled the week just above $9.08. Managed funds are actually starting to close out net shorts and add longs. In the near term, it is difficult to expect soybean demand accelerating. The large Brazilian crop, week real versus the strong US dollar and whats likely to be a weaker demand tone from China, make a major rally difficult to contemplate. However, producers selling beans or grains and yes, cattle at these levels, may want to consider repositioning with long call options for a potential recovery should the spread of the coronavirus subsides in the months ahead. In the meat complex, I believe the potential for improved export demand out of the U.S. to China could in fact be more hopeful than that of grains. With the pork sector slow to rebuild and labor intensive slaughter houses enabling the spread of the virus in a country under immense political and economic pressure to contain it, imports grow. With Phase 1 of the China deal coming into effect on March 15th, there may be more activity around this timeframe. According to discussions in DC this week, there have been issues of unstaffed ports in China unable to unload containers. We understand this issue has now been addressed. March Feeders settled Friday just above $131.20 while May finished above $133.50. It was a volatile week that started with limit down moves across Feeder and Live contracts. April Fats finished nearly limit down again on Friday at $107.575. The Feb contract cash settled at $112.70 while cash cattle traded this week largely between $114-115. As weve been discussing with clients, given a lot of cattle are selling now and over the next couple weeks off wheat pasture, buying call options or bull call spreads to regain exposure should the board recover, is a marketing strategy worth considering although of course were not sure the lows are in yet. Be sure to offset downside protection once you sell your cash cattle so that those gains can be used to offset cash losses so that they dont evaporate if the market rebounds. We have also been rolling puts down and buying back short calls during the sell off. While the current market environment is frustrating, remember there is always something to do during these times of volatility. If you would like to consider this call option strategy for cattle you are selling now, please give me a call so that we can get you positioned while the market is down at these levels. Futures and Options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.



About the author Brady Sidwell is the Founder and President of Sidwell Strategies, Enterprise Grain Company, Enterprise Grain Malt, Sidwell Solutions, Sidwell Seed, 81 Feed and Seed, Sidwell Transport, Arbitrage αlpha Solutions and co-founder of Enid Brewing Company. Mr. Sidwell is also a Limited Partner and member of the Advisory Board of Germin8 Ventures, a Food Tech Venture Capital firm based out of Chicago, and a founding partner of Ninja Ag, LLC, a precision agriculture technology business that creates variable-rate nutrient applications from corrected NDVI imagery. Mr. Sidwell was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, Oklahoma City Branch. Prior to his recent change in becoming an entrepreneurial business owner and commodity broker, Mr. Sidwell was Vice President of Global Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions for the OSI Group, based out of its headquarters near Chicago. He first joined the company as VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), based in Hong Kong. At OSI, Mr. Sidwell was responsible for spearheading global strategy and M&A. Before joining OSI, Mr. Sidwell was Head of Food & Agribusiness Research and Advisory for Rabobank in North East Asia. He was responsible for cross-border F&A strategies for companies and investors across various sectors in the supply chain. While at Rabobank, Mr. Sidwell appeared regularly on Bloomberg, CNBC and Reuters TV to discuss the impacts of global and regional food & agriculture developments on Asian and global markets. Prior to Rabobank, Mr. Sidwell worked on project teams at the U.S. Embassy offices of the U.S.D.A. in South Korea and Thailand. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in Agricultural Economics with a focus on International Marketing from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Economics degree from the University of Hong Kong where he studied as a Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to China. Mr. Sidwell was raised on a family farming operation in Goltry, OK, where he lives with his wife Emily and their dog, Daisy. He is active in his community as a Rotarian, Ambucs member, Advisory Board and Investment Committee Member of the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, Class 31 of Leadership Oklahoma and the Board of Governors of the Oklahoma State University Foundation.