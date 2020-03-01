Time To Exit The 10 Year Note



10 Year Note Futures---The 10-year note in the March contract is trading higher for the 8th consecutive session up another 12 ticks at 135 / 04 as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129/18 level as it is time to move on as sheer panic continues to enter the enter commodity sector sending money into the bond sector and on out of the S&P 500 at the current time. I'm certainly not recommending any type of short position, but I think at this point this has gotten out of control as the panic over the Cornervirus situation is just ridiculous at this point so take advantage of the situation and wait for some real level-headedness at this time in my opinion. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.