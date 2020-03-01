Corn & Soybean Hedge Ideas for March 2,2020



Attention Corn & Soybean Producers: One week trial offer for $50 on learning about the best way to hedge.In my opinion, my strategy is the best I have seen since I became a member in 1976 trading corn and soybeans for my own account. Are you tired of listening to the same BULL ****, and services that do not have a plan if the market goes down instead? Hedge means to take risk off the table, and my service has all producers 100% hedged and they do have most of the upside unhedged (if we can rally for whatever reason). Hedge with a Pro and option expert who has been trading grains for 40+ years. This service mission is to make producers and end users self-directed, and not need information provided by any service. All of my subscribers were seeking to hedge in a better way than all the services they had in the past were providing. When I bought my membership/seat in 1976, nobody would help or educate me to what works for them, and what does not. I learned from the losers what does not work by listening to what they said and how they traded. They taught me what NOT to do. You, like my subscribers, have already learned what not to do, now you want to learn what works well for you, no matter up, down, or sideways market. As I have said every year "Think what you want but always have a hedge on". Bull or bear, we use the same strategies, but each self-directed person reflects what they think in the strike prices they select and use. No herd following here. It is the opposite, when everyone is buying and the price is near significant resistance, we are improving our hedge by capturing more income when cheap to do so, and on price breaks when everyone is selling and the market is near contract lows, we are improving our hedges buying back our upside when cheap to do so. Hedge means to take risk off the table, not add to it. How is it possible for hedge service to recommend buying back your corn when above $4.00, please tell me how that is a hedge? We were hedging and improving our hedges then. Simple easy to understand option strategies give my producers the odds greatly in their favor and gives them control of the protection they need and the upside potential they want. Mindset is also on the forefront every year, live and hedge in the half full instead of the half empty. Learn how to read the charts clearly and easy, to help locate long-term significant support and resistance, to help determine how much protection you need, and what upside objective is reasonable to achieve. 3/2/20: Funds bought 4,000 corn, and sold 3,000 wheat and 7,000 soybean on Friday. As of Feb. 25th FCS overestimated corn selling by 14,000 contracts, overestimated soybean selling by 29,000, and underestimated wheat buying by 7,000 contracts. As of the close today, FCS estimates the funds are now short 120,157 corn contracts, short 67,736 soybeans, and long 31,319 wheat contracts. From last Friday they sold 33,000 corn, bought 33,000 soybeans, and sold 15,000 wheat. Since I have seen more than a few unimaginable moves in my time, I will share my mindset and the spin I give to myself. First thing is many times over the years when appropriate I say watch what you trade and trade what you watch because the 99% out there make the mistake in watching what 1 market does and trade another market thinking it will follow. Perfect example last week was gold initially rallied because money coming out of the stock market was going into the safe haven flight to gold. On Monday April gold rallied to a contract and 7 year high of $1686.60 and the stock market gapped lower. On Tuesday the stock market continued lower but gold gapped $10 lower and struggled to find support through Thursday. The stock market continued its plummet on Friday, so gold should go sharply higher according to the 99% mentality. To their unimaginable surprise gold closed Friday down almost $75.00 lower on the day. How can that be? I keep Varney & Co. fox business news on during the grain trading day for a news alert that could be significant news for grains. On the screen it headlined the reason gold was falling was because The Saudis were selling gold and taking the cash to meet their margin calls on stocks they have bought. They had a huge profit in gold, and they needed to take profits to get the cash. Virus has a what if to it, and the possibilities that it will continue to get worse is what is imploding many a market, but just like in 2019 when grain traders were pricing in a historic loss of planted acres about $1 higher than now, the stock market still is and already has priced in a worse situation than what is actual at this time. This brings me to my I do not care what brings the market to a price, I just want to take advantage of it. I bet on price levels will hold, and if they do not my risk is known using a known risk option strategy, and when they do hold the reward is much greater than what was risked. When every else is selling the grain market, we are buying back or reducing the call spreads now, that we sold to help pay for the put spreads we bought at the same time to hedge protect when prices were much higher. Our hedge has control over the put spread bought and the call spread sold, the unhedged have no control and if the price continues lower they will become out of control and forced into selling at an unfavorable price to get the cash needed. If you want to see the rest, subscribe now! If you want to see my actual hedge recommendations in November 2019 for the 2020 crop, go to my website and look at the example of the Daily newsletter. 