RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Hello All:

In my opinion, one of the most undervalued commodities fundamentally is SOYBEANS. Let's look at what has happened in the few years and what we can look forward to in the next few seasons:

2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 2020/21

U.S. S/U Ratio 10.2 % 23.0 % 10.5 % ?????

Global S/U Ratio 29.3 % 32.4 % 27.6 % ?????

NOTE: The lower the S/U Ratio the more bullish a market looks to be!

One the most important reports that will occur in the next month is the USDA Prospective Planted Acreage Report on March 31s, 2020 along with Quarterly Stocks report.

If you look at the mere fact, we have a tight S/U ratio on global perspective, then we should be much higher, at least $ 1.00 per bu higher on the soybeans market and tightening spreads but this could change depending on what we see for the upcoming 2020/21 crop year. What is keeping us back right now is A HIGH USD!

Let's look at the long-term soybean chart:

To the unencumbered, let me tell you this the most BULLISH chart you can look at ALL DAY!

The reality of the market is much more fundamental. If we look at a fundamental basis of the USD, we realize that the Dollar is overpriced in many ways, but least of all the biggest potential for the Fed intervention to lower rates a few times this year becaause of the STOCK MARKET crash. This will be VERY BEARISH USD!

Why am I bullish commodities? Well, first of all demand could falter in China because of the current macro situation but you have to also understand the simple supply chain.

What is necessary to make a crop?

1) seed

2) fertilizer

3) available acreage

4) farmer willing to go into business to plant the crop

You have to be willing to consider Russia & China are the biggest fertilizer suppliers in the world. If this commerce is affected by the current macro situation, then you have to be careful to make overall average projections for the 2020/21 crop season.

Seed is another situation but you also have to consider that what is considered most bullish is the fact that the farmer at the U.S. level is very much in danger. Farmers is in the U.S. are going bankrupt on a regular basis:

U.S. FARMER BANKRUPTCIES

since prices are so low.

I wish the best to all farmers & producers out there in this very tough environment for the marketplace. To be honest, however, if you are NOT making enough money to pay your bills, don't continue with the business. It doesn't make sense to continue. In my opinion, however, the market place will change and will become bullish because things cannot continue AS IS anymore. THE MARKET NEEDS TO PAY YOU WHAT YOU ARE WORTH, OTHERWISE WALK AWAY!

