Ethereum (ETHUSD) saw a 2nd straight week of consolidation this past week, and is now firming just below upchannel support line (on the daily chart). Significantly, ETHUSD has been following a similar pattern to the beginning of last year's major first half rally, with the January 2020 surge fueled by a decisive break of the June to December 2019 downtrend resistance line (on the daily chart). Although ETHUSD's 2 week correction has brought it back to near the psychologically key 200 whole figure level, ETHUSD appears to in the late stages of its current pullback. Any successful bounce this week back above the daily chart upchannel support will likely be followed in the week or so after by a retest of the February high. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD are consolidating recent gains, but weighed slightly by the still downsloping daily MACD. Note that the two spikes lower (on the daily chart) in April 2019 are specific to the Liquid ETHUSD market, due to insufficient liquidity, marketmaker and circuitbreaker support (specifically on this exchange market) and not a spike move down on ETHUSD (across other exchange markets)...Click here for today's Ethereum and Industry fundamental analysis, along with technical and fundamental analysis of Bitcoin and Ripple.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly/Daily





