What Happened To Silver Prices ?



Silver Futures---Absolute panic has entered all commodity and stock sectors this week all due to the Coronavirus spreading worldwide sending huge volatility across-the-board as silver prices hit a 5 month high on Monday as now prices are at a 2 month low after settling last Friday in New York at 18.61 an ounce while currently trading at 17.20 down about $1.40 for the week. I had been recommending a bullish position from around the 18.13 level while getting stopped out around the 17.20 area as it is time to move on and wait for some sanity to come back into these markets. Silver prices are now trading below their 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend is lower to mixed as we have now traded substantially lower for the 4th consecutive session despite the fact that the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down over 3,200 points this week as you would think the precious metals would rally, but this is a risk-off trade at the current time as margin calls are to blame. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.