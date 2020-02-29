RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Who is Listening?



Hello All: We well predicted a market disruption a few months ago, starting back in September 2019, and kept talking about it a few weeks ago. Recently, I have called the top of the recent stock market trend. How many of your brokers or consultants did that? PROBABLY FEW! We've taken profits on ES puts. If you are a subscriber you would have seen a gold short (in terms of long puts) that made money over the last few days. Now, we are looking a more complicated but interesting picture of the macro markets. The main point is that ALL MARKETS ARE CYCLICAL! In the long-term or shor-term, NO MARKET GOES STRAIGHT UP OR STRAIGHT DOWN, no matter how much CNBC likes to tell you. When CNBC tells you NOT TO PANIC, you should panic. All in all, media is trying to absolve themselves of not seeing what most astute traders see out there. I am not the only one, but I am probably one of the few on this forum that called a stock market risk of overpricing. When all markets overprice, they falter. Just like when they underprice, they falter. More to come below on that last note. SO WHAT NOW? The trend is in and it is bearish for the stock market for now. We will see a pullback, a rally of sorts, in the near-term so it will be a great opportunity to short ES and other stock markets and we have not reached our long-term objective of 2400 levels. As per previous discussion of the gap established at the top of the market, we realize it is a knee-jerk reaction and that eventually markets will go back to normal upward trending (because of the Fed's balance being inflationary ALWAYS) but probably not for the next 4-6 months. Volatility will continue throughout the spring & summer as the Presidential Election is very important and will create more doubt as to who will rule the FREE WORLD! What trade do I like now that noboby is really talking about? LONG EURO!!! This chart speaks for itself. We are looking at a long-term 1.20 to 1.25 range for the Euro in the next 6-12 months based on this long-term chart. Now that the Fed talks of rate cuts and the market expects it due to the last run-off in the stock market then we can see a re-balancing of the negative rates in Europe vs. the US still positive rates going down. According to Interest Rate Parity theory, we would expect a strong interest rate to have resulted in an outperforming currency. However, USD is done. The trade war negative effects are strongly felt and the FED has no option but to lower rates on the USD as the Administration's policy on so many levels have been a failure. Remember, I am a Libertarian, I criticize both Democrats and Republicans! EURO IS LOOKING VERY BULLISH! As I have been right about the collapse of the stock market, I hope that you will look at this recommendation and look to subscribe long-term with Alpine Trading. If you take this information and benefit from it and don't contact me, consider it KARMA but don't consider I will give you the time of day! Thanks again. HAPPY KARMA! Edgard Cabanillas Alpine Trading LLC + 1 949 357 4948 edgard@alpine-trading.net www.alpine-trading.net RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.



Recent articles from this author Who is Listening?

The Narrative Has Changed!

CONFIRMATION OF STOCK MARKET TOP!

DOUBLE TOP OF THE MARKET TO YOU!

TOP OF THE MARKET TO YOU!

About the author Edgard Cabanillas

Edgard Cabanillas brings 22 years of commodities trading experience to his everyday work in the futures and cash businesses that he develops. Starting in 1994, he began his trading career with a major grain exporting company until 2001. Subsequently, he started brokering cash grain and other ag markets in the U.S.and overseas. At the time, he focused on cash grain trading in wheat, corn, and soybean complex and futures spread trading. Since his start as a Series 3 broker in January 2010, Mr. Cabanillas has incorporated his passion for spread trading in the grain and ag markets into other futures markets such as the energies complex and soft commodities markets. With a view to risk and diversification, he offers his clients overall risk and portfolio management that can help guide their investment interests. You can reach him via phone at 949-357-4948 or via email at edgard@alpine-trading.net.