The Dow and the S&P each dropped 12% and 11% respectively for the week just ending. It was the worst weekly performance since the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009. The commodity markets per se were slammed equally hard if not worse. It was one of those weeks where, "if you were long, you were wrong." And the dramatic declines were due to worries and fears the coronavirus would have on the global and US economy.

The week reminded me about a chapter from my book, Haunted By Markets entitled, Don't Confuse Brains With A Bull Market. I penned the article on May 6, 2015. Hope you enjoy it. And yes, I have posted this information before but it seems timely after the carnage seen this week with stocks and commodities. Anyway, hope you enjoy what is posted below.

Don't Confuse Brains With A Bull Market

One of my favorite quotes about money and markets is attributed to Humphrey Neill, the father of contrarian analysis. In his book, The Art of Contrary Thinking, he wrote, Dont confuse brains with a bull market. For investors, speculators or those considered bona fide ag-producers of grains and livestock, it is a book well worth reading. Or, owning.

Here is one review of, The Art of Contrary Thinking as found on google.com/books. When everybody thinks alike, everyone is likely to be wrong. The ten words quoted, according to Humphrey B. Neill, are a potent factor behind the economic booms and busts that blight our civilization. The Mississippi Bubble, Holland's incredible Tulip mania and the New York stock market crash of 1929 are historic examples of disasters magnified and hastened by the pressure of mass opinion. Neill describes these occurrences in detail and tells the reader how to avoid and recognize the dangers that following the pack can pose to the discerning investor.

Another reviewer argues that Mr. Neills book is, Surprisingly applicable to almost every aspect of your life--both personal, career, and in school. In other words, The Art of Contrary Thinking is of benefit to everyone and not entirely investors, speculators or ag-producers. One reviewer stated if the entire book was distilled to a single phrase if be Mr. Neills own. The crowd is most enthusiastic and optimistic when it should be cautious and prudent; and is most fearful when it should be bold.

Barry Popik, writing for The Big Apple, lifted the following quote from Mr. Neills book, The public is right during the trends but wrong at both ends. Mr. Popik went on to explain, In other words, the public joins the momentum going up or going down, but fails to see when the stock market stops going up or stops going down.

Moving forward, do not mistake brains with a bull market. And always remember another favorite money and market quote by Humphrey Neill. When everybody thinks alike, everyone is likely to be wrong.

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if you wish to learn more about my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite. Or, about my book Haunted By Markets. Call me at 406 682 5010.

Based on history, stocks may have another 40% to 50% decline coming that will last for the coming decade. Yes, over the coming decade, stocks may rally sharply at any point in time but the odds are high the rallies will be sold moving forward rather than the breaks being bought. I fully expect and have stated several times that stocks will move in a sideways pattern for at least a decade before posting new all time highs.

