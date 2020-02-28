The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Monday, March 2, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Monday, March 2, 2020



The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Mar ESH0 2951.00 − 0.20 3022.44 3038.75 Bearish Dow Jones - Mar YMH0 25364 − 0.74 26107 26264 Bearish Nasdaq - Mar NQH0 8454.00 + 0.85 8594.19 8648.42 Bearish Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH0 1474.90 − 0.72 1514.34 1528.50 Bearish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 170-08 + 1.66 167-28 168-17 Bullish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 134-24 + 1.07 133-19 133-28 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Mar DXH0 98.081 − 0.39 98.594 98.520 Bearish Australian Dollar - Mar ADH0 0.6524 − 0.94 0.6554 0.6529 Bearish British Pound - Mar BPH0 1.2798 − 0.78 1.2890 1.2852 Bearish Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH0 0.7461 − 0.27 0.7485 0.7480 Bearish EuroFX - Mar ECH0 1.1039 + 0.38 1.0963 1.0974 Bullish Japanese Yen - Mar JYH0 0.9282 + 1.96 0.9137 0.9185 Bullish Swiss Franc - Mar SFH0 1.0367 + 0.46 1.0314 1.0329 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Apr FCJ0 132.700 − 1.03 134.069 134.217 Bearish Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0 107.575 − 2.63 110.644 110.350 Bearish Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ0 62.275 − 0.44 63.528 63.250 Bearish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 368^2 + 0.07 370^6 371^2 Bearish Wheat - May WK0 525^0 − 0.47 529^0 529^6 Bearish Soybeans - May SK0 892^6 − 0.25 890^4 890^0 Bullish Soybean Meal - May SMK0 305.6 + 0.66 300.8 301.2 Bullish Soybean Oil - May BOK0 28.68 − 1.75 29.18 29.26 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - Apr CLJ0 44.76 − 4.95 47.21 47.08 Bearish Heating Oil - Apr HOJ0 1.4773 − 0.66 1.4887 1.5278 Bearish Natural Gas - Apr NGJ0 1.684 − 3.88 1.769 1.740 Bearish METALS Gold - Apr GCJ0 1566.7 − 4.61 1627.8 1607.5 Bearish Silver - May SIK0 16.457 − 7.21 17.583 17.287 Bearish Copper - May HGK0 2.5400 − 1.22 2.5562 2.5487 Bearish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 95.95 + 0.95 96.21 96.07 Bearish Cocoa - May CCK0 2672 − 2.66 2725 2717 Bearish Sugar - May SBK0 14.14 − 0.42 14.29 14.36 Bearish Coffee - May KCK0 111.35 + 1.46 110.07 109.80 Bullish Cotton - May CTK0 61.49 − 1.62 63.62 63.32 Bearish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.