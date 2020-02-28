GBPJPY Faces Risk Of Further Weakness







GBPJPY looks to weaken further following a strong sell off on Friday. On the downside, support comes in at the 137.50 level where a violation will aim at the 137.00 level. A break below here will target the 136.50 level followed by the 136.00 level. Its daily RSI bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, resistance is seen at the 138.50 level followed by the 139.00 level. A cut through that level will set the stage for a move further higher towards the 139.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 140.00 level. All in all, GBPJPY remains biased to the downside nearer term.





About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.