Paragon Investments' Futures File: Coronavirus Creates Market Fever
Friday, February 28, 2020

by Alex Breitinger of Paragon Investments, Inc.

Markets Feverish over Coronavirus

Commodities and stock markets worldwide are feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, leaving many investors feeling ill. This week saw a significant expansion in cases of COVID-19 outside of China, increasing concerns that the disease will have a global impact, affecting human health, transportation, and trade.

There are now cases on every continent except Antarctica, and extensive outbreaks in Europe and the Middle East threaten to expand.

Investors are now bracing for more travel restrictions, business closures, and economic slowdowns, leading them to liquidate stocks and physical assets tied to global growth. Others are hedging their portfolios using futures contracts and put options, which can protect against further losses.

Energy markets have been dropping since early January on expectations of global slowdowns, and April crude oil hit a one-year low on Friday under $44 per barrel.

U.S. stocks had been holding up for weeks on the hopes that the U.S. would remain insulated from the coronavirus, with markets reaching all-time highs last week. However, changing outlooks from the U.S. government sent our markets into one of the sharpest declines on record, losing over 15% since making all-time highs just last week.

Even gold and silver, which traditionally rise when stocks drop, caught the selling fever, trading Friday for $1,585 and $16.65 per ounce, respectively.

Cattle Market Trampled

Agricultural commodities have been dropping this year, primarily on concerns of falling global trade and decreasing foreign demand for U.S. ag exports.

When the coronavirus was primarily contained within China, the hardest-hit markets were those sensitive to Chinese demand, like soybeans, cotton, and pork. As the impact is becoming more global, so too are the commodity impacts.

Cattle stumbled hard this week, sparked by concerns of lost exports to Japan and South Korea, the top two buyers of U.S. beef.

By Friday, as domestic fears rose, the cattle were hit even harder on concerns that U.S. consumers may tighten their belts and reduce their purchases of steaks. As of midday Friday, April live cattle futures traded for $1.09 per pound, a four-month low.



About the author

Alex Breitinger is Paragon's Director of Business Analytics. He has more than 10 years of experience serving agricultural producers and end users.

Alex’s data-forward approach delivers meaningful analysis to clients looking to more deeply understand their complex operations. His expertise is helping agribusinesses manage agricultural commodity price risk, but he also has specialized knowledge of hedging other financial risks like metals, energy products, stock portfolios, and foreign currencies.

Before venturing into the world of commodities, Alex carried out analytical research for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the governmental organization that oversees the National Weather Service.

In addition to his work with clients, Alex authors the weekly syndicated column ‘Futures File’ about commodities markets. It appears in newspapers across the country and reaches more than a million readers weekly.

He can be reached by phone at 785-338-9611
