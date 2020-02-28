FOMC Fed watch tool now forecasting 50bps rate cut by the Fed in March. There's not much working out there today other than Bonds and Cash.
New Signal- Tenuously leaning long of Gold from 1585.00
Heavy Margin Calls (I'm guessing), and Investors have been raising cash until the dust settles. Opportunities are all around. Patience always pays off.
Our February Live Signals were/are as follows....
|Feb-20
|Sell Russell 2000
|1684
|1660
|$1,200
|5-Feb
|10-Feb
|Buy 10yr Notes
|130'180
|131'040
|$562.50
|5-Feb
|10-Feb
|Buy Apr Gold
|1556.4
|1570.2
|$1,570
|4-Feb
|6-Feb
|Sell mch Russell 2K
|1688
|1680.5
|$375
|13-Feb
|18-Feb
|Sell apr Crude Oil
|54.08
|52.9
|$1,180
|20-Feb
|21-Feb
|Buy Mch US Dollar
|98.74
|OPEN
|($690)
|26-Feb
|Buy Apr Gold
|1585
|OPEN
|($200)
|28-Feb
|Totals
|$3,998
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.