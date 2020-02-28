FOMC Fed watch tool now forecasting 50bps rate cut by the Fed in March. There's not much working out there today other than Bonds and Cash.

New Signal- Tenuously leaning long of Gold from 1585.00

Heavy Margin Calls (I'm guessing), and Investors have been raising cash until the dust settles. Opportunities are all around. Patience always pays off.

Our February Live Signals were/are as follows....

Feb-20 Sell Russell 2000 1684 1660 $1,200 5-Feb 10-Feb Buy 10yr Notes 130'180 131'040 $562.50 5-Feb 10-Feb Buy Apr Gold 1556.4 1570.2 $1,570 4-Feb 6-Feb Sell mch Russell 2K 1688 1680.5 $375 13-Feb 18-Feb Sell apr Crude Oil 54.08 52.9 $1,180 20-Feb 21-Feb Buy Mch US Dollar 98.74 OPEN ($690) 26-Feb Buy Apr Gold 1585 OPEN ($200) 28-Feb Totals $3,998

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.