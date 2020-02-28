rounded corner
***Market Insights - 50 bps Rate Cut in March
Friday, February 28, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

FOMC Fed watch tool now forecasting 50bps rate cut by the Fed in March. There's not much working out there today other than Bonds and Cash.

New Signal- Tenuously leaning long of Gold from 1585.00

Heavy Margin Calls (I'm guessing), and Investors have been raising cash until the dust settles. Opportunities are all around. Patience always pays off.

Our February Live Signals were/are as follows....

Feb-20
Sell Russell 2000 1684 1660 $1,200 5-Feb 10-Feb
Buy 10yr Notes 130'180 131'040 $562.50 5-Feb 10-Feb
Buy Apr Gold 1556.4 1570.2 $1,570 4-Feb 6-Feb
Sell mch Russell 2K 1688 1680.5 $375 13-Feb 18-Feb
Sell apr Crude Oil 54.08 52.9 $1,180 20-Feb 21-Feb
Buy Mch US Dollar 98.74 OPEN ($690) 26-Feb
Buy Apr Gold 1585 OPEN ($200) 28-Feb
Totals $3,998

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.



About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital.  In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs.  John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics.  His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.  

Contact Info:

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO
