Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 118.25 while currently trading at 107.85 down over a 1000 points for the trading week as prices have absolutely collapsed hitting a 6-month low.

I have been recommending a bearish position from the 124.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the 10-day high standing at 121.17 as the chart structure is terrible at the current time and will not improve for another 4 trading sessions.

Volatility certainly has expanded as I thought the 110 level would be touched as that did happen this week, but now I think we can go as low as 100 level as the chart structure is absolutely horrible and if you're not short this market sit on the sidelines as the risk/reward is not in your favor.

The Coronavirus is the main culprit for depressed prices as all of the commodity markets are sharply lower once again as the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 3300 points for the week as nobody wants to own anything so stay short as I still believe there is more room to run.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

