Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

Below are the opening paragraphs to my weekly newspaper column, Commodity Insite from February 14, entitled, Events My Dear Readers Events. I posted the article once before here on Inside Futures and thought it timely to post my comments once more.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

When questioned by a journalist about what was most likely to throw the British government off course, Harold Macmillan, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom between 1957 and 1963 responded with what is now a famous quote. Mr. Macmillan said, Events my dear boy, events.

Today, viewing the Big Four, stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities I am quickly reminded of that famous quote because I cannot recall a time in the past 40 to 50 years where, events are lined up like ducks in a row to impact virtually all markets.

Here are the events that fill my head with hope, excitement and caution. Of course, many will add to my list. Others may dismiss my list all together. At some point in time I may do both. But right now here is my list of events poised to impact the Big Four: climate change; coronavirus; and the trade agreement recently signed between the United States and China.

-_____________________________________________________

This morning as I type furiously away, virtually every market is lower to sharply lower except those viewed as a safe haven in times of turmoil. Those markets are the US debt markets and the dollar. Not even the metal markets are higher today as fears of coronavirus is hitting the bulls in any market without mercy. The day is wildly bearish and history suggests that a lousy close on a Friday, can lead to more of the same come Monday.

But my work suggests the other big, event that will soon surface for commodities will be China aggressively buying US food stuffs. They may be a buyer as early as Monday. My work also shows they will rush to purchase pork, soybeans, a bit of corn and high protein wheat and in that order. Today, and moving forward, the fate of most markets rest entirely with, events, events and events.

I have been quite busy the past week with various trading suggestions including today. If you wish to learn more about my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite call me at 406 682 5010. Or, drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com.Or, if interested in my trading suggestions for today let me hear from you!

Always remember. There is no substitute for timely and accurate information. And that is how it has always been and long before coronavirus.

The time now, amid the widespread carnage I am seeing everywhere is 9:45 a.m. Chicago.

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.