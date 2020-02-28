***Market Insights - Deflation :-(



Manage your ranges effectively. This is what deflation looks like. Long Dollars, Bonds. Hopefully you have good risk manager today. Good Luck. Open Trade: US Dollars 98.74 avg. Market Trend Range Low Range High SP500 Bearish 2873 3256 Nasdaq 100 Bearish 8574 9340 Russell 2000 Bearish 1520 1648 10yr Yield Bearish 1.18% 1.49% VIX Bullish 21.16 47.23 Oil Bearish 44.98 50.69 Gold Bullish 1592 1687 USD (Cash) Bullish 97.96 99.68 EUR/USD Bearish 107 109 USD/JPY Bullish 108.54 111.7

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.

About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital. In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs. John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics. His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.

