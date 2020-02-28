|
|
***Market Insights - Deflation :-(
Friday, February 28, 2020
by John Caruso of RJO Futures
|
Manage your ranges effectively. This is what deflation looks like. Long Dollars, Bonds. Hopefully you have good risk manager today. Good Luck.
Open Trade: US Dollars 98.74 avg.
|Market
|Trend
|Range Low
|Range High
|
|
|
|
|SP500
|Bearish
|2873
|3256
|Nasdaq 100
|Bearish
|8574
|9340
|Russell 2000
|Bearish
|1520
|1648
|10yr Yield
|Bearish
|1.18%
|1.49%
|VIX
|Bullish
|21.16
|47.23
|Oil
|Bearish
|44.98
|50.69
|Gold
|Bullish
|1592
|1687
|USD (Cash)
|Bullish
|97.96
|99.68
|EUR/USD
|Bearish
|107
|109
|USD/JPY
|Bullish
|108.54
|111.7
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.
