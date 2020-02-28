rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

***Market Insights - Deflation :-(
Friday, February 28, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

Bookmark and Share
Manage your ranges effectively. This is what deflation looks like. Long Dollars, Bonds. Hopefully you have good risk manager today. Good Luck.
Open Trade: US Dollars 98.74 avg.
Market Trend Range Low Range High
SP500 Bearish 2873 3256
Nasdaq 100 Bearish 8574 9340
Russell 2000 Bearish 1520 1648
10yr Yield Bearish 1.18% 1.49%
VIX Bullish 21.16 47.23
Oil Bearish 44.98 50.69
Gold Bullish 15921687
USD (Cash) Bullish 97.96 99.68
EUR/USD Bearish 107 109
USD/JPY Bullish 108.54 111.7

Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital.  In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs.  John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics.  His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.  

Contact Info:

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy