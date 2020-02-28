February 28, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Even as the coronavirus outbreak eases in China, investors remain unsettled by the rapid spread of the disease in other countries, which now account for approximately three-quarters of new infections.

January personal income increased 0.6%, which compares to expectations of a gain of 0.3% and consumer spending was up 0.2% when a gain of 0.3% was anticipated.

The 8:45 central time February Chicago purchasing managers index is expected to be 45.8 and the 9:00 February consumer sentiment index is anticipated to be 100.9.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The euro currency is steady after two European Central Bank policymakers indicated the central bank does not need to take immediate action in response to the coronavirus epidemic. This is very contrary to what financial futures markets are predicting. Financial futures markets are strongly suggesting central banks around the world, including the ECB, will be easing credit conditions.

German consumer prices rose more than expected in February, increasing 0.4% when economists had forecast a 0.3% increase.

Longer term, higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar and lower prices are likely for the euro currency.

Canada's gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased at a 0.3% annualized rate, as estimated.

Canada's industrial product price index declined 0.3% in January, after a 0.3% increase in the prior month.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures are higher, as flight to quality buying continues to come into the market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury notes and the 30-year Treasury bonds declined to new record lows amid worries that the COVID-19 epidemic will slow global economic activity.

The spread of the coronavirus outside China prompted traders to ramp-up expectations for more stimulus.

Financial futures markets are now predicting there is virtually a 100% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its March 17-18, 2020 policy meeting.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 2850.00 Resistance 2982.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 97.920 Resistance 98.550

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.09700 Resistance 1.10700

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .91160 Resistance .92350

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .74200 Resistance .74830

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6490 Resistance .6593

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 168^16 Resistance 171^10

April 20Gold

Support 1615.0 Resistance 1655.0

April 20 Crude Oil

Support 44.55 Resistance 47.15

May 20Copper

Support 2.5050 Resistance 2.5800

