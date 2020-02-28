February 28, 2020
STOCK INDEX FUTURES
Even as the coronavirus outbreak eases in China, investors remain unsettled by the rapid spread of the disease in other countries, which now account for approximately three-quarters of new infections.
January personal income increased 0.6%, which compares to expectations of a gain of 0.3% and consumer spending was up 0.2% when a gain of 0.3% was anticipated.
The 8:45 central time February Chicago purchasing managers index is expected to be 45.8 and the 9:00 February consumer sentiment index is anticipated to be 100.9.
CURRENCY FUTURES
The euro currency is steady after two European Central Bank policymakers indicated the central bank does not need to take immediate action in response to the coronavirus epidemic. This is very contrary to what financial futures markets are predicting. Financial futures markets are strongly suggesting central banks around the world, including the ECB, will be easing credit conditions.
German consumer prices rose more than expected in February, increasing 0.4% when economists had forecast a 0.3% increase.
Longer term, higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar and lower prices are likely for the euro currency.
Canada's gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased at a 0.3% annualized rate, as estimated.
Canada's industrial product price index declined 0.3% in January, after a 0.3% increase in the prior month.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
Futures are higher, as flight to quality buying continues to come into the market.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury notes and the 30-year Treasury bonds declined to new record lows amid worries that the COVID-19 epidemic will slow global economic activity.
The spread of the coronavirus outside China prompted traders to ramp-up expectations for more stimulus.
Financial futures markets are now predicting there is virtually a 100% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its March 17-18, 2020 policy meeting.
