Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Starting an Impulsive Cycle

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is a producer of plant-basedmeat substitutesincludingproducts designed to simulatechicken,beef, andpork sausage.

After IPO, BYND surged 250% for 3 months then it came down erasing all gains and settling around 15% on December 2019.Last month, the stock soared 46% looking to start a new cycle similar to last year. So lets take a look at the Elliott Wave Structure for the stock.

The initial rally from May 2019 low unfolded as an impulsive 5 waves advance establishing the main bullish trend which reached a high of $245.9 before that cycle ended. Based on Elliott Wave Theory , after the 5 waves advance, a 3 waves pullback would follow and thats exactly what took place as BYND started a corrective 3 waves Zigzag Structure which ended on December 2019 at $71.3.

Up from there, BYND started another impulsive advance looking to resume the rally within the main trend which was established last year, therefore current correction is expected to remain supported above $71.3 low for the stock to rally higher and aim for a potential new all time highs.Currently, BYND can be looking for a 7 swings corrective structure to take it lower toward equal legs area $96 $88 from where buyers are expected to show up for the stock to resume the rally higher or bounce in 3 waves at least.

Get more insights aboutStocks and ETFsbytrying out our services 14 days. Youll learn how to trade the market in the right side using the 3, 7or 11 swings sequence.You will get access to our 78 instruments including Forex, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies updated in 4different time frames, Live Trading & Analysis Session done by our Expert Analysts every day, 24-hour chat room support and much more.