Amid the market panic in equties, Gold prices slumped $22.00 from the morning highs - Not ideal. We've highlighted in past posts that the "deflation trade" may be upon us, which in that event even Gold can sour a bit until the Fed responds via more accomodation aka rate cuts and repos. Bonds recovered some of their intraday ground, and continue to curl up on the charts, seemingly cutting rates on behalf of the FOMC. Regardless, it appears that we're going to finish out February on poor footing for US equities. I'm in hurry up and wait mode myself.

Open Trade: Long US Dollar collectively from 98.74 avg. for re test north of 99.10-99.40 level.

Feb closed signals:

Feb-20 Sell Russell 2000 1684 1660 $1,200 5-Feb 10-Feb Buy 10yr Notes 130'180 131'040 $562.50 5-Feb 10-Feb Buy Apr Gold 1556.4 1570.2 $1,570 4-Feb 6-Feb Sell mch Russell 2K 1688 1680.5 $375 13-Feb 18-Feb Sell apr Crude Oil 54.08 52.9 $1,180 20-Feb 21-Feb Buy Mch US Dollar 98.74 OPEN ($340) 26-Feb

