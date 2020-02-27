The Nemenoff Report 02/27/2020



Financials: Mar. Bonds are 0’21 higher at 168’24, 10 Yr. Notes 0’10.0 higher at 133’20.5 and 5 Yr. Notes 0’07.25 higher at 121’14.50. It’s all about the Coronavirus, as manufacturing and travel in China and other places, such as Italy, S. Africa, and Iran came to a standstill as 1st quarter earning estimates were downsized across the Board especially in travel related stocks and those companies dependent on China for manufacturing. As equities fell, Treasuries surged to new highs and record low yields. The 2&5 Yr. Notes both yield approx.1.14%, the 10 Yr. Note 1.31% and the 30 Yr. Bond 1.71%. I remain cautiously friendly and must admit that my upside target of 165’10 was literally blown through. I am currently on the sidelines. Next week I will be quoting June contracts. Grains: May Corn is currently2’6 lower at 371’6, Beans 4’6 lower at 887’2 and Wheat 4’4 lower at 530’4These markets are still in a downtrend but near long-term support. I’m going with the long side in May Corn. Cattle: Live and Feeder Cattle were sharply lower for the week, due in no small part to the continued risk of “the Virus”. I’m going to liquidate recent long positions and take a wait and see attitude towards what I feel should be upside potential for April contracts. Silver: May Silver is 20 cents higher over night at 18.12, down 24 cents for the week. I remain long. S&P’s: Mar. S&P’s are 42.00 lower at 3068.00. The uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus and the financial consequences have caused a flight to safety out of equities and into Treasuries, breaking the S&P’s 270.00+ points in the last week. If you are long either Put options or put spreads either take profits or move to lower strike prices in to take some profits. “You don’t make the money till you take the money” Currencies: As of this writing the Mar. Euro is 61 higher at 1.09730, the Yen 37 higher at o.91080, the Pound 11 lower at 1.2906 and the Dollar Index 42.3 lower at 98.535. The Euro and the Pound had a small rally over the last week and the Dollar Index a small break which has allowed me to stay long the Euro and Pound and short the DI. I reccomend using close stops. Regards,

Marc



Recent articles from this author The Nemenoff Report 02/27/2020

The Nemenoff Report 02/20/2020

The Nemenoff Report 02/13/2020

The Nemenoff Report 02/06/2020

The Nemenoff Report 01/30/2020

About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com