Back in December I posted an article on this website highlighting that the 10 Year Treasuries had reached a turning point and were due for a move. Since then they have climbed up and as the stock markets came crashing down over the past couple of days, the treasuries have come up even more making a new high. Thus the ZN Long strategy from Quantopolis.com has once again moved to the top spot of the strategy rankings on Striker.com.

The 10-Year US treasuries offer a very effective way for the investor to hedge their portfolio against stock market downturns. For more information about how to trade the 10-Year US Treasuries check out the ZN Long strategy from Quantopolis.com.