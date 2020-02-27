rounded corner
Making Money with The 10-Year Treasuries
Thursday, February 27, 2020

by Michael Grech of Quantopolis.com

Back in December I posted an article on this website highlighting that the 10 Year Treasuries had reached a turning point and were due for a move. Since then they have climbed up and as the stock markets came crashing down over the past couple of days, the treasuries have come up even more making a new high. Thus the ZN Long strategy from Quantopolis.com has once again moved to the top spot of the strategy rankings on Striker.com.

The 10-Year US treasuries offer a very effective way for the investor to hedge their portfolio against stock market downturns. For more information about how to trade the 10-Year US Treasuries check out the ZN Long strategy from Quantopolis.com.



Michael Grech is a Geophysicist turned Entrepreneur turned Quantitative Trader and Investor. A few months into his first job after college he attended a talk by a popular author and financial advisor. This talk promoted the tenets of conventional investing wisdom based on a buy and hold strategy applied to a portfolio with a mixed allocation of stocks and bonds. After committing to this approach diligently over the next 10 years, he had nothing to show for it. In fact his portfolio had less monies in it than he had put in. Significantly less. And it did not matter which financial advisor or financial company had been managing it, they all showed bad results. This motivated him to take a more active role in his saving and to start managing his own monies. His background in mathematics and physics led him to adopting a quantitative science based approach to his investments. What started out as a side hustle turned into a full time occupation. Since 2011 Michael has been making his living off his investments. Over time he has developed quantitative systems that generate average annual returns of 30% or more.  In 2017 Michael launched QUANTOPOLIS.COM to share his investment philosophy and allow other trades access to some of his strategies. His book : What Your Financial Advisor Is Not Telling You : A Scientific Approach To Boost Your Investment Returns And Minimize Risk was published in August 2018. Today Michael uses a 100% quantitative approach for all his investments trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures.  His passion is to educate people on the quantitative approach to investing and make it accessible to everybody.
 
 
