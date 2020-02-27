Redux: The February Break and Loss of Confidence



Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Ennis, Montana 59729 Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite Below is a chapter from Haunted By Markets entitled, The February Break the Loss of Confidence. I wrote the piece on January 21, 2011. Since virtually every commodity this month has collapsed, I thought it timely to post this work here today. Hope you enjoy it.

Note, however, some portions were highlighted for emphasis.

January 21, 2011:

The February Break and The Loss of Confidence

The commodity markets in general will continue to be well bid as the driving force unfolding across the globe, renewed economic growth, is spawning unprecedented demand for food stuffs such as grains, livestock, fiber and industrial metals, copper and silver. As a result of demand, ending supplies of a wide array of commodities have tightened considerably by any historical measurement.

Needless to say, farmers and ranchers are ecstatic that grain and livestock values are at such lofty levels with the potential for further gains later this year and likely into 2012 as well. Not all, however, are happy. There is a group of market participants that feel left behind because they, sold too early and missed the historic rally. They feel out of touch with the markets, frustrated and convinced they missed something big. They have a right to harbor such feelings. They did miss something big.

Long ago, I was wildly bullish the commodity markets but prices moved north without me. The upswing was so quick and violent, I was reluctant to pull the trigger and jump aboard. I sat for months watching values ratchet higher and higher. The word depressed does not come close to describing how I felt.

My boss, referred to out of respect as, The Chief, heard my grumbling one day and said, Yes, youre a sold out bull. Get over it. The market give you another opportunity to get aboard. Remember, the greatest loss is the loss of self-confidence.

To those that are, sold out bulls because they sold too early, and to those that feel left behind and frustrated, I offer the same advice the Chief gave me years ago, Get over it! The market will break and give you another opportunity to get aboard. Remember, the greatest loss is the loss of self-confidence.

If I had to select a time frame when the commodity markets would decline and carve out another important base or low from which to launch a new rally it would be sometime in the month of February. The weakness surfacing in the second month of the year for hard assets is so well known, anticipated and feared, it has been given a name. It is called, The February Break.

The irony of a February Break is that prices not only succumb to the laws of gravity, but once the lows are in place, values tend reverse course quickly and violently. In other words, there is indeed a strong tendency for the commodity markets to do a nose dive in February. But once the panic selling runs its course, prices turn higher and rally into the late May, mid-June period.

Unfortunately, history offers no clues as to when the February Break is over. Some years, the weakness did not end until late month. In other years, a bottom was not carved out until mid-month. There have been times when the break ended early in the month. What is known for certain about a February Break is that it does happen. When it ends remains unclear.

My lean, however, is the February Break will end within the first few days of trading. The long term outlook for commodities is too bullish for prices to remain in the red for very long. In the grain complex, for instance, prices must rally to ration existing supplies and to entice farmers to plant fence row-to- fence row to rebuild stocks to comfortable levels. Livestock prices will follow grain prices closely. Here is how I am playing the stock and commodity markets going into spring once the February Break has run its course. The commodity markets should be bid continuously higher into the May-June period while stocks, as measured by the Dow Jones, peak-out in the March-April time frame.

Commodity values may move higher beyond May and June depending on the weather this growing season. The stock market should begin to leak before June, when QE2, the latest stimulus measure ends. With commodity values moving higher, the odds are nil that the Fed will give birth to QE3. And without another stimulus package from the Fed, the Dow should roll over and head lower.

The February Break will give the, sold out bulls and those feeling left behind another chance to join the historic bull-run for commodities. If of course, they have not lost their self-confidence. Which is, as the Chief always said, the greatest loss of all." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are a few trading sessions left here in February but I am willing to say this. January 2020, was the most bearish start to a New Year in history for commodities per se. And here in the 2nd month of the New Year, the February Break was the most bearish in history for stocks and commodities. And unfortunately, history shows the February Break can linger into the first week of March. This morning as I type furiously away, the Dow is 387 points lower, the dollar taking a hit of 40 points and the CRB and Goldman Sachs indexes are sharply lower. Crude oil and copper, both leading indicators for commodities per se and or the stock market are also sharply lower. Needless to day, the day is damn bearish. But the entire month has been damn bearish and so was last month. Note, however, the dollar is deep in the red. For commodities to catch a bid, the dollar needs to work lower yet. My lean is the dollar will tumble badly along with the stock market. If so, commodities will soon catch a bid. Those short any commodity should focus on the dollar and run a tight stop.

