Hello traders,

Bitcoin futures can be in a three-wave corrective decline, an a-b-c move, down from February highs. Desptie current weakness, wave c of a three-wave corrective drop can look for support, and a bullish turn at the 8530/8000 zone, also zone where we see a former unfilled GAP, and where Fib. ratio of 61.8 comes into play. Usullay unfilled gaps get filled, before price may turn again into the opposite direction, in our case to the upside. That being said, a recovery in impulsive, sharp fashion, and above the upper Elliott wave channel line would be bullish for the crypto currency.

We have a 7-DAY TRIAL Offer at https://ew-forecast.com/. Check it out! You can subscribe to FX (1 euro) or the Crypto market (2 euro).

BTC FUTURES, 1h