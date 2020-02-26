|
Elliott Wave View: S&P Futures ($ES_F) Downside Target
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
Short term Elliott Wave view in E-mini S&P 500 (ES_F) suggests the Index ended the cycle up from June 3, 2019 low in wave ((3)) at 3397.50 high. The index is correcting that cycle in wave ((4)) as a double correction. Wave A of (W) ended at 3339.50 low. The bounce in wave B ended at 3375 high. It then resumed lower in wave C, which ended at 3213.75 low. The index then bounced higher in wave (X) and ended at 3261.50 high.
Down from wave (X) high, the index resumed lower in wave A of (Y) and ended at 3091 low. The internal subdivision of wave A unfolded as a5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Wave ((i)) ended at 3220.25 low. It then bounced in wave ((ii)) and ended at 3247.25 high. From there, wave ((iii)) extended lower and ended at 3117.25 low and wave ((iv)) bounce ended at 3158.50 high. The index then resumed lower and ended wave ((v)) at 3091 low. Up from wave A low, wave B bounced higher and ended at 3182 high. Currently, the index is continuing lower in wave C of (Y). Wave ((i)) remains in progress followed by a bounce in wave ((ii)) later. While below 3261.50 high, the bounce in 3,7, or 11 swings is expected to fail. The index can see more downside to complete wave ((4)) correction before upside resumes.
E-mini S&P 500 (ES_F) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.