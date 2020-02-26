The EURUSD is trying to form its 5th straight green daily candle today, but is due for a bit of healthy consolidation as it nears upchannel resistance (on the 4hr chart). Significantly, the EURUSD appears to be trying to form a Bullish Island Reversal on the weekly chart, with a further lengthening of the current green weekly candle needed to further draw in bulls next week. Bulls are increasingly eyeing the psychologically key 1.1 whole figure level with longer term traders anticipating a retest of the weekly chart downchannel resistance sometime in the first half of this year. Except for the weekly MACD which still slopes down, the weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and am targeting the red zone for mid next week. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...

EURUSD Weekly/Daily/4hr

