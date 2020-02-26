Sugar - Look Out Below!



Sugar broke upward trendline support on Tuesday and then formed an ugly red candle below the trendline today. Sugar is in a seasonably weak period, so I expect to see further declines from here. To trade this, I suggest a short Sugar (N20-V20) calendar spread. This trade has hypothetically profited in 14 of the last 15 years when sold on 2/27 and bought on 3/28. The average profit to drawdown ratio is very strong at 138% providing an excellent risk to reward scenario. On Thursday, I will be selling the Sugar (N20-V20) calendar spread at a limit of ($0.07).



Recent articles from this author Sugar - Look Out Below!

Starting a Short Calendar Spread On Corn

Jumping Back On The Short Coffee Band Wagon

Filling Out My Short Soybean Oil Position

Ready to Short Feeder Cattle Into Seasonal Weakness

About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com