The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Thursday, February 27, 2020
Wednesday, February 26, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Thursday, February 27, 2020
Presented by PatternTrapper.com
INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Mar ESH03110.25− 0.713182.723354.92Bearish
Dow Jones - Mar YMH026914− 0.752756229109Bearish
Nasdaq - Mar NQH08850.25− 0.058998.119544.17Bearish
Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH01550.40− 1.371597.831683.20Bearish
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0168-03+ 0.24167-04164-08Bullish
US T-Note - Mar TYH0133-11+ 0.15132-28131-20Bullish
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Mar DXH098.938+ 0.0499.10099.335Bearish
Australian Dollar - Mar ADH00.6560− 0.640.65930.6647Bearish
British Pound - Mar BPH01.2917− 0.691.29521.2966Bearish
Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH00.7509− 0.340.75240.7559Bearish
EuroFX - Mar ECH01.0912+ 0.161.08781.0848Bullish
Japanese Yen - Mar JYH00.9083− 0.120.90570.9008Bullish
Swiss Franc - Mar SFH01.0268+ 0.081.02471.0220Bullish
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - Apr FCJ0135.975+ 1.38136.428142.200Bearish
Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0112.350− 0.53114.000118.767Bearish
Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ065.150+ 0.7364.93666.125Neutral
GRAINS
Corn - May CK0374^4− 0.53376^0382^6Bearish
Wheat - May WK0535^6− 0.23537^0555^6Bearish
Soybeans - May SK0892^0+ 0.42888^0901^2Neutral
Soybean Meal - May SMK0298.3+ 1.81294.1296.9Bullish
Soybean Oil - May BOK029.45− 0.5729.7630.76Bearish
ENERGY
Crude Oil - Apr CLJ048.73− 2.3450.4053.06Bearish
Heating Oil - Apr HOJ01.4974− 4.361.57361.6824Bearish
Natural Gas - Apr NGJ01.837− 0.761.8531.938Bearish
METALS
Gold - Apr GCJ01643.1− 0.421654.61627.6Neutral
Silver - May SIK017.914− 1.9418.38118.389Bearish
Copper - May HGK02.5735− 0.332.57682.6067Bearish
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - May OJK097.15− 2.2199.02101.05Bearish
Sugar - May SBK014.54− 1.3614.7314.96Bearish
Cocoa - May CCK02739− 2.3927882856Bearish
Coffee - May KCK0110.65+ 1.98107.91109.62Bullish
Cotton - May CTK065.47− 1.2566.6469.22Bearish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

