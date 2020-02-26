Today I review the day chart of NDQ 100 future Index using my Gasline5 Super indicator which is a Math Quant Cybernetic Consciousness. Its a four dimensional fractal geometry measuring movement of akasha.



When the black line and green histogram goes plus its a Buy signal..And a sell when going minus.

The olive lines are a Over Bought/Sold Nonlinear Time Manifold.



They reflect weakness and strength to come as the black line moves through them.



The bars of the chart have green and red dot`s which Function as Flow Trend Indicator. Also a volatility Vortex . When both are on one bar its a shift of wave length,.and sure sign of action to come. Smoothed by stochastic, standard deviation, binary in symbolic algebra (with Gauss, Euler).

If you have questions e-mail DocDow1818@gmail.com