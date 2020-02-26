EURGBP Focus Shifts To Recovery Higher



EURGBP Focus Shifts To Recovery Higher

EURGBP looks to recover further higher on correction. On the downside, support stands at the 0.8400 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8350 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8300 level. Further down, support comes in at 0.8250 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.8450 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.8500 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.8550 level followed by the 0.8600 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more gain. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the upside on further short term correction.





This is an excerpt from FXT Technical Strategist Plus See Pricing and Get Started (PRO Plan Package), a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.