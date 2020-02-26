|
|
EURGBP Focus Shifts To Recovery Higher
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
|
EURGBP Focus Shifts To Recovery Higher
EURGBP looks to recover further higher on correction. On the downside, support stands at the 0.8400 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8350 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8300 level. Further down, support comes in at 0.8250 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.8450 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.8500 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.8550 level followed by the 0.8600 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more gain. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the upside on further short term correction.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.