February 26, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are higher and substantially above the overnight lows.

Researchers have begun the first study in the U.S. of an experimental drug aimed at treating the coronavirus, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The NIH is also expected by the end of April to begin testing on healthy volunteers an experimental coronavirus vaccine. A vaccine could prevent new infections, but it would not treat confirmed cases.

Mortgage applications in the U.S. increased 1.5% in the week ended February 21 from the prior week, which was down 6.4%.

The 9:00 central time January new home sales report is expected to show 710,000.

There was one encouraging sign that stock index futures may be trying to make a bottom soon. In yesterdays trade, not all of the flight to quality vehicles were higher. In fact, the U.S. dollar and gold were lower when they normally would be expected to be higher in light of falling stock index futures. Unexplained movements in flight to quality vehicles and in spreads can often occur at extremes in market moves.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is a little higher, while the euro currency is lower.

Longer term, higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar and lower prices are likely for the euro currency.

The next upside objective for the U.S. dollar index is 100.000.

Higher prices longer term for the greenback are likely on the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures are lower today in light of a partial recovery in stock index futures.

Federal Reserve speakers today are Robert Kaplan at 8:25 and Neel Kashkari at 1:00.

The Treasury will auction five notes today.

Yesterday, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said events are still too fluid around the coronavirus outbreak to say that the U.S. central bank needs to lower short term interest rates.

However, financial futures markets are saying something different. Based on financial futures, currently there is 79% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its June 10, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 75%.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3088.00 Resistance 3163.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 98.800 Resistance 99.250

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.08630 Resistance 1.09260

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .90470 Resistance .90950

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .75080 Resistance .75400

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6557 Resistance .6616

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 166^12 Resistance 168^4

April 20Gold

Support 1625.0 Resistance 1660.0

April 20 Crude Oil

Support 48.88 Resistance 50.55

May 20Copper

Support 2.5450 Resistance 2.5850

