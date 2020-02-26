|
|
S&P500 downtrend continue to 3191 while market is trading below resistance 3158.50
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com
|
S&P500, ES futures market
Wednesday forecast, February 26
Downtrend
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 3158.50, which will be followed by reaching support level 3091.
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3158.50, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3180.75 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 3213.75.
DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor
Recent articles from this author
- S&P500 downtrend continue to 3191 while market is trading below resistance 3158.50 - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
- WTI Crude oil downtrend continue below 49.00 to 47.00 - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
- EUR/USD continue uptrend to 1.0908 while market trading above support 1.0861 - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
- S&P500 going to resistance 3259.50 from that probably will have correction back on 3220 - Tuesday, February 25, 2020
- WTI Crude oil going up to resistance 52.02 while trading above 51.00 - Tuesday, February 25, 2020
About the author
Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.
His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans
Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.