Blue Line Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures
Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ
Cocoa (May)
Fundamentals: Traders are running to the sidelines and focusing on the demand destruction in the market while ignoring the bullish weather developments. Cocoa is not a market that I would short yet buy wait for key levels to be breached.
Technicals: The bull flag was broken yesterday moving trend traders to the sidelines. We will now have to wait for a move over 3019 or a break below 2714 in order to establish a new direction.
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Neutral
Resistance: 2900***, 2935****
Pivot: 2850
Support: 2714***, 2700****
Sugar (May)
Fundamentals: Now with the coronavirus spreading to South America we may see ethanol demand destruction. Even with the positive supply news out of Asia, this market looks like it is headed lower.
Technicals: the head and shoulder development should continue to spark long liquidation and keep an eye on a close below 14.50 therefore moving trend traders to the sidelines.
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Bullish/ Neutral
Resistance: 15.00***, 15.29****
Key Pivot: 14.53 - Point traders would exit longs and head to sidelines
Support: 14.50***, 14.00****
Coffee (May)
Fundamentals: Demand destruction continues to weigh in on coffee as well as the outside tone in the markets. With coffee shops closed in multiple countries this could spark a new downdraft in the market.
Technicals: Technically we are coming to a crossing point where coffee could break either way however it is better to wait for a push above 115 or a break below 105 to position in the market.
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Neutral
Resistance: 110***, 115****
Pivot: 115 - Spot where trend traders get long.
Support: 105***, 100****
Orange Juice (May)
Fundamentals: The market is drafting higher on an uptick in citrus demand. We are positioning to the long side using option strategies. Currently we like selling short dated put options to purchase longer dated call spreads. Remember that when you sell a put its the equivalent of being long a futures so manage your risk appropriately.
Technicals: The market has formed a bull flag but has pulled back to key support. Watch the key support of 97.10 and key resistance of 102.50. The trend traders are long at 102.30 on the breakout and need an extension back through the top of the flag to get the party started.
Bias: Bullish/Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral
Resistance: 102.90***, 105****
97.10 - Point where trend traders would head to the sidelines
Support: 99.00***, 98.00****
