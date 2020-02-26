Time To Go To The Bank



Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729 Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite Yesterday afternoon I sent the following Special Email Alert to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite , to my brokerage clients and to those that recently bought my book, Haunted By Markets . It was sent around 1:55 p.m. Here is what I had to say.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT! A widely followed analyst that will go without me mentioning his name just now suggested to sell stocks. He could have done that long before today but doing it now has me nervous about being short. He is notorious in my view, for leaning the wrong way. Notorious. Therefore, I am suggesting to exit shorts in Dow Jones e-mini futures that are now at 27,158 down 816 points or so and at the same time, exit long positions in Treasury bond futures that are up 31 points at 167.22. Exit short the Dow and long bonds now! Take the money and run. I will sell the next rally with stocks. But with some coming to the party late I would like to exit long bonds and short stocks right now. Now! the time is 1:55 p.m. Chicago ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The trading suggestion referred to above was placed on February 11. I suggested selling short the March Dow e-mini at 29,341 and suggested exiting the trade yesterday at 27,185. Also on February 11, I suggested going long March T-bonds are 162.13 and exiting that trade yesterday at 167.22. It was time to, "go to the bank." I mentioned several times here on Inside Futures to buy bonds and sell stocks. After yesterday I am now flat both stocks and bonds. However, I fully expect to re-enter the market sooner than later. Stay tuned. I also suggested a new trade in the ag-markets. The first one in some time. If you wish to learn of my new suggestion drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. The time now is 7:07 a.m. Chicago



This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.











Recent articles from this author Time To Go To The Bank

A Busy Day

Today's Grain Comments

Redux; Buy Bonds-Shun Stocks

Events My Dear Readers Events

About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.