U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading lower for a fourth straight session, putting them in a position to challenge their December 24, 2018 lows that launched last years rally.

With the global demand picture weakening everyday as the coronavirus spreads around the world, OPEC not likely to make a decision on whether to make additional production cuts and U.S. supply growing, there are no strong reasons to think the markets can turnaround anytime soon.

At 09:38 GMT,April WTI crude oilis trading $49.25, down $0.65 or -1.30% andApril Brent crude oilis at $54.11, down $0.84 or -1.53%.

Crude oil prices rose earlier in the session on short-covering and profit-taking, but then aggressive sellers erased those gains as fears deepened that the rapid spread of the coronavirus will lead to a global pandemic that could end up producing a global recession.

American Petroleum Institute Weekly Inventories Report

The API reported late Tuesday a smaller than anticipated crude oil inventory build of 1.3 million barrels for the week-ending February 21.Analysts were looking for a 3.0 million barrel build in inventory.

The API also reported a small build of 74,000 barrels of gasoline for the week-ending February 21, after last weeks 2.67-million-barrel draw. This weeks small build compares to analyst expectations for a 2.245-barrel draw for the week.

Distillate inventories were down by 706,000 barrels for the week, compared to last weeks 2.63-million-barrel draw, while Cushing inventories rose by 411,000 barrels.

