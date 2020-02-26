Litecoin

Litecoin slid by 6.08% on Tuesday. Following on from a 5.31% decline on Monday, Litecoin ended the day at $70.96.

A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin fall from an early morning intraday high $76.12 to a late morning low $72.64.

Steering clear of the major support and resistance levels, Litecoin recovered to $75 levels before hitting reverse.

The reversal saw Litecoin fall through the first major support level at $71.55 to a late afternoon intraday low $69.30.

Finding support late in the day, Litecoin moved back through to $70 levels to reduce the loss on the day.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was down by 3.83% to $68.24. A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin fall from an early morning high $72.16 to a low $66.61.

Litecoin fell through the first major support level at $68.13 before finding support.