rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Litecoin, Stellars Lumen, and Trons TRX Daily Analysis 26/02/20
Wednesday, February 26, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

Litecoin

Litecoin slid by 6.08% on Tuesday. Following on from a 5.31% decline on Monday, Litecoin ended the day at $70.96.

A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin fall from an early morning intraday high $76.12 to a late morning low $72.64.

Steering clear of the major support and resistance levels, Litecoin recovered to $75 levels before hitting reverse.

The reversal saw Litecoin fall through the first major support level at $71.55 to a late afternoon intraday low $69.30.

Finding support late in the day, Litecoin moved back through to $70 levels to reduce the loss on the day.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was down by 3.83% to $68.24. A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin fall from an early morning high $72.16 to a low $66.61.

Litecoin fell through the first major support level at $68.13 before finding support.

For the day ahead

Litecoin would need to move through to $72.10 levels to support a run the first major resistance level at $74.95.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break back through to $70 levels.

Barring a broad-based crypto rebound, Litecoin would likely fall well short of the first major resistance level.

Failure to move through to $72.10 levels could see Litecoin fall deeper into the red.

A fall back through the first major support level at $68.13 to sub-$67 levels would bring the second major support level at $65.31 into play.

Barring an extended crypto sell-off, however, Litecoin should steer clear of sub-$65 levels on the day.

For the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/litecoin-stellars-lumen-and-trons-trx-daily-analysis-26-02-20-635559



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy