Litecoin
Litecoin slid by 6.08% on Tuesday. Following on from a 5.31% decline on Monday, Litecoin ended the day at $70.96.
A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin fall from an early morning intraday high $76.12 to a late morning low $72.64.
Steering clear of the major support and resistance levels, Litecoin recovered to $75 levels before hitting reverse.
The reversal saw Litecoin fall through the first major support level at $71.55 to a late afternoon intraday low $69.30.
Finding support late in the day, Litecoin moved back through to $70 levels to reduce the loss on the day.
At the time of writing, Litecoin was down by 3.83% to $68.24. A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin fall from an early morning high $72.16 to a low $66.61.
Litecoin fell through the first major support level at $68.13 before finding support.
For the day ahead
Litecoin would need to move through to $72.10 levels to support a run the first major resistance level at $74.95.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break back through to $70 levels.
Barring a broad-based crypto rebound, Litecoin would likely fall well short of the first major resistance level.
Failure to move through to $72.10 levels could see Litecoin fall deeper into the red.
A fall back through the first major support level at $68.13 to sub-$67 levels would bring the second major support level at $65.31 into play.
Barring an extended crypto sell-off, however, Litecoin should steer clear of sub-$65 levels on the day.
For the full article:
https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/litecoin-stellars-lumen-and-trons-trx-daily-analysis-26-02-20-635559