USDCAD found some support and is now trading higher following the Sunday gap. But those gaps are usually filled, so ideally there will be another leg down within black wave 4 back to 1.3190 before real bullish move steps in for a recovery back to February highs. Trend, however, remains clearly bullish as long as 1.3104 remains in place.

USDCAD, 4h