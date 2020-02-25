Silver (SI) slid more than 3.5% yesterday on heavy profittaking following last week's massive rally. Significantly, SI has slid back to downchannel resistance (on the weekly chart) after breaking above it Monday, but is unlikely to break below uptrend support (on the daily chart) with this current pullback. Odds are fairly good for bulls to provide support at the 50% Fib retrace of the December rally. Bigger picture bulls see SI close to resuming the major rally that began in May 2019, and are increasingly eyeing a retest of the 2019 high sometime in the first half of this year. The daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are turning down or steadily sloping down, and suggest downside pressure for the next day or so. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and am targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)....

Silver (SI) Weekly/Daily/4hr

