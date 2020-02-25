I follow many trading products using my math on intraday, daily and weekly trends. applying the same mathematical formulas.

Today I review the day chart of Vix Index using my Gasline5 Super indicator which is a Math Quant Cybernetic Consciousness. Its a four dimensional fractal geometry measuring movement of akasha.



When the black line and green histogram goes plus its a Buy signal..And a sell when going minus.



The olive lines are a Over Bought/Sold Nonlinear Time Manifold.

They reflect weakness and strength to come as the black line moves through them.



The bars of the chart have green and red dot`s which Function as Flow Trend Indicator. Also a volatility Vortex . When both are on one bar its a shift of wave length,.and sure sign of action to come.

Smoothed by stochastic, standard deviation, binary in symbolic algebra (with Gauss, Euler).





Have Questions?

E-Mail DocDow1818@gmail.com

